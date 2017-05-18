Multiple factors contributed to 2015 Air Canada crash landing: TSB report

Federal investigators say approach procedures, poor visibility and lighting led to the 2015 crash landing of an Air Canada jet that skidded along a Halifax runway and injured 25 people on board.

The Transportation Safety Board report released today says the crew aboard Flight 624 had set the autopilot at the correct angle of descent during a blizzard on March 29, 2015, but the crew did not notice wind had pushed the plane off its flight path.

The report says Air Canada procedures did not require the flight crew to monitor the aircraft’s altitude and distance to the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

It says the flight crew requested that runway lights be adjusted to their maximum setting, but the tower controller was preoccupied with snowplows on the runway and nearby aircraft on the taxiway.

The report says the pilots only realized the aircraft was too low and too far back after they disengaged from the autopilot in the last few seconds of the flight.

The report says they initiated a go-around immediately, but the aircraft struck terrain short of the runway.

The plane bounced into the air and crashed near the runway threshold before careening along the tarmac.

An engine and the plane’s landing gear were ripped from the airframe amid a shower of sparks and leaking fuel.