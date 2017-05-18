National Caesar Day: How to make Dan Levy’s version of the Calgary-created cocktail
Canadians might not know this, but the Caesar was created in Calgary.
The cocktail was invented by Walter Chell while he worked at the Calgary Inn (now the Westin Calgary).
In honour of National Caesar Day, which falls on the Thursday before the Victoria Day long weekend, Global Calgary welcomed bartender Ray Burton from Last Best Brewing on set to discuss the Canadian cocktail.
Burton demonstrated how to make a version of the cocktail created by Canadian comedian and Dan Levy.
Dan Levy’s official Caesar of 2017:
INGREDIENTS
- 1 oz (30 mL) vodka
- 4 generous dashes of Worcestershire sauce
- 4 generous dashes of Cholula hot sauce
- 1/4 oz (7.5 mL) green olive juice
- 1 teaspoon white horseradish
- 3 pinches of truffle salt
- 4 grinds of cracked pepper
- Mott’s Clamato Extra Spicy Cocktail
- Mott’s Clamato Pickled Bean Cocktail
GARNISH
- 2 strips of maple bacon – crispy
- 1 mini egg slider: made with soft scramble eggs, ketchup
- 1 slice cheese, mini burger bun
- 2 tater tots
- 1 crueller donut hole
HOW
- Rim a highball glass with juice from a lemon wedge and celery salt
- Fill the glass halfway with ice
- Add the ingredients in the order listed above
- Squeeze the lemon wedge into the glass
- Stir well to mix cocktail then garnish in the following order:
- Place two strips of crispy maple bacon on top of the glass
- Place the mini scrambled egg slider on top of the bacon
- Stack the two tater tots and the donut hole on top of the egg slider using a long bamboo skewer
