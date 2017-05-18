Entertainment
May 18, 2017 10:11 am
Updated: May 18, 2017 10:18 am

National Caesar Day: How to make Dan Levy’s version of the Calgary-created cocktail

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Bartender Ray Burton joins Global Calgary to mix his special version of the famous cocktail on National Caesar Day.

A A

Canadians might not know this, but the Caesar was created in Calgary.

The cocktail was invented by Walter Chell while he worked at the Calgary Inn (now the Westin Calgary).

READ MORE: The boozy history of the Canadian-created Caesar

In honour of National Caesar Day, which falls on the Thursday before the Victoria Day long weekend, Global Calgary welcomed bartender Ray Burton from Last Best Brewing on set to discuss the Canadian cocktail.

Burton demonstrated how to make a version of the cocktail created by Canadian comedian and Dan Levy.

Dan Levy’s official Caesar of 2017:

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 oz (30 mL) vodka
  • 4 generous dashes of Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 generous dashes of Cholula hot sauce
  • 1/4 oz (7.5 mL) green olive juice
  • 1 teaspoon white horseradish
  • 3 pinches of truffle salt
  • 4 grinds of cracked pepper
  • Mott’s Clamato Extra Spicy Cocktail
  • Mott’s Clamato Pickled Bean Cocktail

GARNISH

  • 2 strips of maple bacon – crispy
  • 1 mini egg slider: made with soft scramble eggs, ketchup
  • 1 slice cheese, mini burger bun
  • 2 tater tots
  • 1 crueller donut hole

HOW

  1. Rim a highball glass with juice from a lemon wedge and celery salt
  2. Fill the glass halfway with ice
  3. Add the ingredients in the order listed above
  4. Squeeze the lemon wedge into the glass
  5. Stir well to mix cocktail then garnish in the following order:
  • Place two strips of crispy maple bacon on top of the glass
  • Place the mini scrambled egg slider on top of the bacon
  • Stack the two tater tots and the donut hole on top of the egg slider using a long bamboo skewer

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Caesar Day
caesar recipe
Caesar!
Cocktail
cocktail Caesar recipe
Last Best Brewing
National Caesar Day
Ray Burton
Walter Chell

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News