Party leaders gear up for first debate of Nova Scotia election

Nova Scotia’s political leaders are gearing up for their first televised debate – midway through the provincial election campaign.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill will square off tonight in the CBC debate in Halifax.

They will have 90 minutes to make their pitches and sell their platforms to Nova Scotians before they head to the polls on May 30th.

Much of the debate will likely focus on issues like labour relations, education, health and the economy.

McNeil says his key message during the debate will be the Liberal platform and its $1.08 billion in spending commitments.

Baillie says he plans to share the Progressive Conservative vision for the province.

Veteran pollster Don Mills says he expects the leadership debate to be more important than in past elections.

He says McNeil’s standings in the polls have nudged up over the last few days and he will have to show he is “calm but strong” under pressure.