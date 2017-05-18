Water recreation safety season kicks off in Calgary

As the May long weekend approaches, city officials are warning Calgarians to be cautious when heading out on area waterways.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says in 2016 they performed 62 rescues on Calgary rivers, a 25 per cent increase from the year before.

On Thursday, members of the CFD and the Calgary Police Service will gather at the Bow River to perform water safety demonstrations as they kick off water recreation season.

5 safety tips for water recreation

According to 2016 edition of Lifesaving Society’s Alberta Drowning Report, 183 people drowned in Alberta’s lakes and rivers between 2009 and 2013. Of those, 59 per cent happened between May and September, and 54 per cent occurred on a weekend.

It’s with this information in mind that Kathy Belton from the University of Alberta’s School of Public Health, offered these safety tips as Albertans head to lakes and beaches for this coming holiday weekend.

1. Actively supervise children

“As parents, we often overestimate the abilities of our children,” Belton said in a news release. “But, when it comes to water, err on the side of caution and provide more attention and focus than you might initially think is necessary.”

2. Get training

“Knowing CPR and first aid can be the difference between life and death in a situation where someone needs emergency care or resuscitation,” Belton added.

3. Wear a life jacket

“A life jacket is only useful if it’s being worn,” Belton said. “It can’t save your life if it’s sitting on the bottom of the boat.”

4. Don’t drink and drive — whether it’s a car or a boat