Sandeson murder trial set to resume hearing evidence on Thursday

The jury in the William Sandeson murder trial is expected to hear a full day of evidence on Thursday.

Sandeson, 24, is charged with the first-degree of Taylor Samson, 22.

Samson was last seen alive the night of Aug 15, 2015.

Police have alleged that Sandeson killed Samson in his Henry Street apartment.

His body has never been found.

Wednesday, the court heard evidence from two police officers.

Staff Sgt. Andre Habib, a member of the Halifax Regional Police, testified that officers searched the Sandeson family farm in Lower Truro, N.S., for three days looking for a body, which they did not find.

