2-day workshop tackling human trafficking issues in London and Middlesex County

A two-day workshop gets underway Thursday for frontline law enforcement and social service workers to address issues surrounding human trafficking in the region.

The event comes about a month after London police revealed the details of a large-scale human trafficking investigation.

Human Trafficking: A Community Response is being hosted by Victim Services of Middlesex-London, in partnership with the Crisis Intervention Victim Support Unit.

It will feature guest speaker Timea Nagy, a human trafficking survivor who has helped over 300 victims and assisted with over 500 human trafficking-related investigations throughout Canada.

She will be sharing her story and discussing how to work with law enforcement, identify available resources and gaps and create an emergency victim care protocol.

While registration for the two-day workshop at the BMO Centre on Rectory Street is closed, there is a public awareness session for the general public being held Thursday evening from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5.

The session aims to raise awareness and discuss what can be done as a community to end human trafficking, which is a growing problem in London and Middlesex.

Just last month, London police revealed details from Project Equinox. The six-month human trafficking project was conducted with police from Strathroy-Caradoc, Stratford and Woodstock.

A total of 78 people were arrested, and 129 charges were laid, including four for human trafficking, while 18 women — ranging in age from 15 to 55 who were forced into the sex trade — were helped to leave the sex trade.