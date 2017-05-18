COMMENTARY: Many Republicans have buyer’s remorse

Let’s face the facts — the Republicans never wanted Donald Trump to be their nominee in last year’s U.S. presidential election.

He was vilified by other candidates and Congressional Republicans in both Houses and labelled by many conservative pundits as someone who just didn’t have the qualifications to be president of the United States.

But, when they saw that a disgruntled American public was buying into Trump’s sideshow antics and unrealistic promises, they saw an opportunity to hitch themselves to the Trump bandwagon.

That’s about the time that some of Trump’s harshest critics came forward with feeble Trump endorsements, hoping to be part of a winning team.

But now, many of those same Republican Senators and Congressional members are dealing with buyer’s remorse.

In the space of only four months, they’ve seen Trump implode with mistake after mistake, each one seemingly more egregious than the last.

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

At first, they took their lead from Trump and blamed the media, but now, many have come to realize that it is Trump’s narcissistic nature and blatant incompetence that is fueling this debacle.

There are still hardcore Trump supporters of course; heck, 30 per cent of Republicans still thought Nixon did nothing wrong amid the disgrace of Watergate.

Meanwhile, the Trump train wreck continues and many Republicans up for re-election are trying to avoid being collateral damage in this political debacle.