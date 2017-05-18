Verdict expected Thursday in Allan Shyback second-degree murder trial

A judge is to deliver a verdict Thursday for a man who says he was acting in self-defence when he strangled his wife and buried her body in their basement almost five years ago.

Allan Shyback, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a human body in the slaying of 31-year-old Lisa Mitchell, who was last seen alive in Calgary in October 2012.

An undercover police operation was launched in 2013 and ended with Shyback’s confession and arrest in Winnipeg a year later.

Shyback testified he had been the victim of domestic abuse for nearly a decade. He said Mitchell had attacked him with a knife the day she was killed.

He also admitted to placing her body in a Rubbermaid container and cementing it into the wall in the basement.

Shyback told the same story when speaking to undercover officers. He said he was worried his wife had been having affairs and that he was only one of five possible biological fathers to his son.

Defence lawyer Balfour Der said in his closing argument that the onus is on the prosecution and Shyback should get the benefit of reasonable doubt.

Crown prosecutor Jayme Williams said Shyback’s version of events appeared to be tailored to fit his story of abuse and noted he had told an undercover officer he was going to have to put a “good spin” on the facts to avoid a murder charge.