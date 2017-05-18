Flames doused on roof of YLW

Firefighters are investigating a small blaze on the roof of the Kelowna International Airport terminal building on Wednesday night.

Flames were reported at around 9:50 p.m. a crew from PCL Construction is said to have used extinguishers to put out the small blaze.

Members of the Kelowna Fire Department are currently on the roof inspecting the spot where the fire broke out and checking to see if it spread into other parts of the structure.

Flight operations at YLW terminal were not affected by the blaze.

Construction on an expansion at the airport has been underway for months.