More residents allowed back home as Kelowna flooding evacuations lifted
After being forced from their homes due to flooding, residents are allowed back to their properties as evacuation orders on the Okanagan Indian Band Reserve #7 have now been lifted.
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations rescinded orders for people living near Duck Lake near Kelowna in Meadow Brook Estates, Holiday Park Resort and Turtle Lodges.
“Those people no longer under evacuation may continue to experience increasing lake and ground water levels and should leave any flood preparations, such as sandbags, in place,” according to an emergency operations news release.
While this is more good news in the flood fight, emergency officials warn there is still a threat of flooding from rising lake levels.
Okanagan Lake is expected to continue to rise until mid-June.
