May 17, 2017 8:16 pm

Man charged in daylight shooting of Birinderjeet Bhangu

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: S/Sgt. Jennifer Pound from IHIT describes the video capturing the suspect wanted in connection with the daytime Surrey shooting of Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu.

Charges have been approved in connection with a fatal daylight shooting in Surrey two months ago.

Twenty-nine-year-old Birinderjeet Bhangu was gunned down in broad daylight on March 13 outside a hotel in the 8200-block of 166 Street. At the time, police said a dark-coloured Nissan Pathfinder fled the scene following the shooting.

Shortly after Bhangu’s death, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released a video of the suspect.

Johnny Steven Drynock, 22, has now been charged with first-degree murder.

IHIT said Drynock has been in custody since April 8 on an unrelated matter in Merritt.

 

