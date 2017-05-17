Man charged in daylight shooting of Birinderjeet Bhangu

Charges have been approved in connection with a fatal daylight shooting in Surrey two months ago.

Twenty-nine-year-old Birinderjeet Bhangu was gunned down in broad daylight on March 13 outside a hotel in the 8200-block of 166 Street. At the time, police said a dark-coloured Nissan Pathfinder fled the scene following the shooting.

Shortly after Bhangu’s death, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released a video of the suspect.

Johnny Steven Drynock, 22, has now been charged with first-degree murder.

IHIT said Drynock has been in custody since April 8 on an unrelated matter in Merritt.