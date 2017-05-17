Kensington Legion to hold auction Thursday before closing its doors

After 54 years of collecting memories, the building that Legion 264 in Kensington has inhabited will be closing its doors.

The Legion will be getting rid of everything in an auction on Thursday to make some money, and make the move a little easier.

The Legion building will be torn down and a new condo development will be built on top of where the old legion was. The legion will then move to the building next door.

Bill Cox, the president of the Legion, is ready for the change.

“I’m looking forward to the future. We’ve been on this planning for six years, since 2010.”

Some members, however, are sad to see the old building go.

Marvel Sadler, who has been coming to the Kensington Legion for many years, is a little reluctant to move.

“There were so many happy times here for a lot of people, and you know, it’s nice to see progress, and I’m sure the new building will be wonderful, but I guess I don’t do change well,” Sadler said.

Despite some reluctance, there is an understanding that there needs to be change.

“It’s the end of an era. This is an old building, it’s an old environment. The building is coming down around our ears, for a better word.

“The roof leaks, and costs probably hundreds of thousands to fix it. Well, it’s not worth it,” said Keith Dashmead, the Sgt. at Arms for the Legion.

The idea is that selling all of the items will be a lot easier than moving everything, and it also allows the Legion to buy new items to go along with the new building, so that new memories can be made.

Still, that doesn’t mean that some of the members won’t bid on some souvenirs from the old building.

Sadler is intent on bidding for some of the dish wear that reminds her of some good times at the Legion.

Many items, attached to many memories, will be subject to bidding. These items include dishes, glass wear, dart boards, the pool table, and beer pitchers. Other kitchen supplies and decorations will also be up for grabs.

The auction starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the old Kensington Legion building at 1910 Kensington Road N.W.