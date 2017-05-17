Huron OPP arrest man wanted in alleged weapons incident in southwestern Ontario

Nearly a week after cordoning off two farms about 130 kilometres north of London, Ont., police have apprehended a man involved in an alleged weapons-related incident.

READ MORE: Police search for man wanted in alleged weapons incident in southwestern Ontario

They say the incident, which spanned Huron and Bruce Counties, started last Wednesday afternoon, but gave no other details.

The Huron County site was located just north of Kintail, and the second blocked-off property was located just south of Ripley, about 20 kilometres to the northeast in Bruce County.

On May 17, Huron OPP confirmed 29-year-old Glenn O’Neill of Huron Township had been located and arrested without incident.

O’Neill faces four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited and two counts of possessing a weapon.

He is being held in custody pending results of a bail hearing on Thursday.