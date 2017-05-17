Warrant issued by RCMP after man found stabbed on Yellow Quill First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP say Austin Severight, from Yellow Quill First Nation, is wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing.
At around 6:25 p.m. CT on Monday, police were called to a complaint of an altercation on the main service road of Yellow Quill First Nation.
Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in Saskatoon with serious injuries.
Severight, 20, is facing charges of attempted murder, uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a judge’s recognizance.
Police officials said a warrant has been issued for Severight’s arrest and people should not approach him.
He is described as aboriginal, five-foot eight, approximately 165 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to either call 911, Greenwater RCMP at 306-322-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Yellow Quill First Nation is approximately 195 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
