Crime
May 17, 2017 5:54 pm
Updated: May 17, 2017 6:03 pm

Warrant issued by RCMP after man found stabbed on Yellow Quill First Nation

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A warrant has been issued for Austin Severight, 20, after a 22-year-old man was found stabbed on Yellow Quill First Nation.

Saskatchewan RCMP say Austin Severight, from Yellow Quill First Nation, is wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing.

At around 6:25 p.m. CT on Monday, police were called to a complaint of an altercation on the main service road of Yellow Quill First Nation.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in Saskatoon with serious injuries.

Severight, 20, is facing charges of attempted murder, uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a judge’s recognizance.

Police officials said a warrant has been issued for Severight’s arrest and people should not approach him.

He is described as aboriginal, five-foot eight, approximately 165 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to either call 911, Greenwater RCMP at 306-322-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Yellow Quill First Nation is approximately 195 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

