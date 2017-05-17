Calgary considers changes to rules around temporary signs and where they’re allowed

The City of Calgary received more than 36,000 comments in response to an online survey asking for feedback on changes to the temporary signs bylaw, which include changes to where signs can be placed.

Many of the complaints so far have been in regards to proliferation and location of signs.

Andrew Bisset, a spokesperson for the city, said survey participants told the city the signs were distracting and unattractive, but also recognized that signs were important and effective for community groups.

“Over half of them [citizens] said that they had been called to action by a message they saw on a temporary sign.”

The existing legislation has been in place since 1997 and city officials said Wednesday it was time for an update.

The changes mean that temporary signs won’t be allowed in playground zones and while people will still be allowed to hold signs along the side of the road, they can’t do it while standing at an intersection.

Councillor Andre Chabot said that’s because allowing sign-holders too close to an intersection could be a dangerous distraction for drivers.

“If it’s too close to an intersection, at a decision point, it could lead to accidents,” Chabot said.

In addition, all signs belonging to the same company or political candidate will have to be spaced 20 metres apart to deal with the issue of proliferation.

The bylaw will also govern how tall signs can be, and when it comes to election signs, candidates will be given an extra couple of days to clear their signs after an election. The existing legislation had allowed for candidates to remove signs within 24 hours of the end of an election. That’s now being updated to 72 hours.

The fines for violation previously ranged from $50 to $200 and have now been increased to a range from $125 to $1,000.

Council will now have to vote on the changes.

With files from Keely Lintner