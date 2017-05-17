Blogs
May 17, 2017 8:05 pm

John Oakley Show – Wednesday May 17, 2017

By

U.S. President Donald Trump bows his head in prayer at the United States Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony in New London, Connecticut, May 17 2017.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
A A

Memo suggests Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

According to a memo written shortly after a February meeting in the Oval office by the FBI director James B. Comey, President Donald Trump asked Comey to shut down a federal investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser. Ryan Hurl, professor of politics at U of T, joins, the show with Buzz Hargrove and Ernie Eves discusses whether this can lead to impeachment.

View link »

Story continues below

READ MORE: Donald Trump is in ‘impeachment territory,’ former Nixon adviser says

 

 

‘Textalyzer’ would let cops determine if a phone was being used at the time of a car accident

A roadside test that could be used at the scene of an accident, similar to how Breathalyzers are used in drinking-and-driving cases.  The device is causing concern among some civil liberties groups, who say that it could interfere with people’s cellphone privacy. Former Ontario privacy commissioner and Executive Director, Privacy & Big Data Institute at Ryerson University, Ann Cavoukian says that unlike a breathalyzer which only takes on piece of information, the Textalyzer could have access to all the info on your phone.

View link »

READ MORE: Guy sues his date for texting during a movie

 

 

Topics worthy of discussion

Chris Stockwell, Sandra Pupatello and MPP Peter Tabuns

View link »

 

 

 
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News