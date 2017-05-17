John Oakley Show – Wednesday May 17, 2017

Memo suggests Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

According to a memo written shortly after a February meeting in the Oval office by the FBI director James B. Comey, President Donald Trump asked Comey to shut down a federal investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser. Ryan Hurl, professor of politics at U of T, joins, the show with Buzz Hargrove and Ernie Eves discusses whether this can lead to impeachment.

READ MORE: Donald Trump is in ‘impeachment territory,’ former Nixon adviser says

‘Textalyzer’ would let cops determine if a phone was being used at the time of a car accident

A roadside test that could be used at the scene of an accident, similar to how Breathalyzers are used in drinking-and-driving cases. The device is causing concern among some civil liberties groups, who say that it could interfere with people’s cellphone privacy. Former Ontario privacy commissioner and Executive Director, Privacy & Big Data Institute at Ryerson University, Ann Cavoukian says that unlike a breathalyzer which only takes on piece of information, the Textalyzer could have access to all the info on your phone.

READ MORE: Guy sues his date for texting during a movie

Topics worthy of discussion

Chris Stockwell, Sandra Pupatello and MPP Peter Tabuns