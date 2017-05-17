Riders sign safety Mike Edem to extension through 2018

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian safety Mike Edem to a contract extension through 2018.

The Riders recently acquired the 27-year-old Edem and a conditional selection in the 2018 CFL draft from the B.C. Lions for a conditional 2018.

READ MORE: Riders acquire Canadian Mike Edem in trade from B.C.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound Edem was originally taken in the first round, third overall, in the 2013 CFL draft by the Montreal Alouettes. He was traded to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in October 2015 before signing as a free agent with B.C. before last season.

Edem, 27, has started 33-of-60 career regular-season games, registering 91 tackles, 29 special-teams tackles, six interceptions and five sacks. He was a 2013 East Division all-star and Montreal’s nominee as outstanding rookie.