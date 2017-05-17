Sports
May 17, 2017 2:45 pm

Riders sign safety Mike Edem to extension through 2018

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Rider and former BC Lion' Mike Edem, left, and Saskatchewan Roughriders' Phil Bates, right, reach for the pass intended for Bates, who couldn't hold onto it after being hit by Lions' Keynan Parker, not seen, during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday November 5, 2016.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian safety Mike Edem to a contract extension through 2018.

The Riders recently acquired the 27-year-old Edem and a conditional selection in the 2018 CFL draft from the B.C. Lions for a conditional 2018.

READ MORE: Riders acquire Canadian Mike Edem in trade from B.C.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound Edem was originally taken in the first round, third overall, in the 2013 CFL draft by the Montreal Alouettes. He was traded to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in October 2015 before signing as a free agent with B.C. before last season.

Edem, 27, has started 33-of-60 career regular-season games, registering 91 tackles, 29 special-teams tackles, six interceptions and five sacks. He was a 2013 East Division all-star and Montreal’s nominee as outstanding rookie.

