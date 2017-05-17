Regina Police arrest two after following stolen vehicle

Regina Police arrested two people on Tuesday afternoon after they spotted a stolen vehicle in downtown Regina.

At 4:45 p.m. police spotted an occupied stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Osler Street, police followed the vehicle which stopped on the 600 block of College Avenue, where a female got out of the vehicle and entered a house. Police executed a traffic stop on the vehicle, and the 37-year-old passenger was arrested.

Police than cleared the house but did not locate the female driver. While at the house, police received information that a suspicious person who matched the female’s description was hiding in a backyard. Police than found the 41-year-old woman and arrested her.

Dennis Richard McNab, 37, and Tilly Lenore Wesaquate, 41, are both facing firearms and stolen property charges.

McNab and Wesaquate made their first court appearance on Wednesday morning.