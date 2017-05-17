Crime
May 17, 2017 2:02 pm

4 teens arrested in connection to Paddlewheel Princess fire

By Online Producer  Global News

Flames engulf the Paddlewheel Princess in Selkirk on May 9.

Selkirk Fire Department
RCMP have arrested four teenagers in connection to a fire that destroyed the Paddlewheel Princess in Selkirk, Man., earlier this month.

On May 9, fire tore through the riverboat, which took crews two hours to put out. The blaze was deemed as suspicious.

This week, Selkirk RCMP arrested four young males and charged them with arson in relation to the fire.

A 17-year-old male from Lockport, a 17-year-old male from the Rural Minicipality of St. Clements, a 17-year-old male from Selkirk and a 15-year-old male from Selkirk are all facing charges and have been released pending court dates.

paddlewheel princess

Paddlewheel Princess before the fire.

Shipspotting.com
PADDLEWHEEL PRINCESS

The riverboat after the fire.

Lorraine Nickel/Global News

