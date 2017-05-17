4 teens arrested in connection to Paddlewheel Princess fire

RCMP have arrested four teenagers in connection to a fire that destroyed the Paddlewheel Princess in Selkirk, Man., earlier this month.

On May 9, fire tore through the riverboat, which took crews two hours to put out. The blaze was deemed as suspicious.

This week, Selkirk RCMP arrested four young males and charged them with arson in relation to the fire.

Selkirk #rcmpmb arrested and charged 4 youths with arson in relation to burning of the Paddlewheel Princess last week — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 17, 2017

A 17-year-old male from Lockport, a 17-year-old male from the Rural Minicipality of St. Clements, a 17-year-old male from Selkirk and a 15-year-old male from Selkirk are all facing charges and have been released pending court dates.