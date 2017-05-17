Winnipeg to soon be only major city to allow smoking on patios

Butting out on city patios could become the law soon in Winnipeg.

After Regina city council passed a by-law earlier this week banning smoking on restaurant and bar patios — including public city parks like splash pads and festivals on city property — Winnipeg City Councillor John Orlikow said we need to do the same.

The proposed bylaw in Regina still has to go to city council at the end of May. If approved the ban could take effect July 15.

“Is it time to revisit it? Absolutely,” Orlikow said. “Is it time to enact it? Probably.”

Winnipeg is now soon to be the only major city in Canada where patio smoking is allowed.

Fourteen years ago, the Winnipeg led the way in the country and was the first major city to ban smoking inside restaurants.

At the time many restaurants and bar owners opposed the move. Now many owners say it has less of an impact on business because there are less people who smoke and smokers have become more considerate of others around them.

There are still a lot of questions to answer before the ban becomes law in Winnipeg. Will this ban include vapors? Will there be a buffer zone around patios? What about cannabis smoking when it becomes legalized?

Issues and concerns council will put out in the coming months when they listen to concerns from businesses, residents and stakeholders.

“I do see it as a public health issue,” Mayor Brian Bowman said.

The by-law is likely to pass but won’t take effect until patio season is over.