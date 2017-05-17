Lauryn Hill performing in Calgary for One Love music festival

Singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill will be performing in Calgary this summer as part of the One Love music festival.

The festival will be held at the Max Bell Centre festival grounds on Aug. 4.

In 2015 and 2016, One Love was held in September, but organizers said it was moved to August to allow for closer alignment with the Chasing Summer dance music festival, which takes place on Aug. 5 and 6.

Tickets for One Love go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and range in price from $79.99 for early bird general admission to $179.95 for Bespoke VIP.

Organizers are also selling One Love / Chasing Summer ticket combinations which will allow purchasers to attend both music festivals.

One Love 2017 performers include:

Lauryn Hill

Migos

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals

RZA as Bobby Digital feat. Stone Mecca

Wale

Lecrae

Blackbear

Seven

Chedda Cheese

“From an R&B legend to the hottest acts in hip hop, the diversity of this year’s schedule is fresh and eclectic, and certain to be a highlight of the Alberta summer concert season,” festival producer Harvey Cohen said in a news release.

Chasing Summer 2017 features performances by Tiesto and Zedd, among others.