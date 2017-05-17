Watrous Elementary School Grade 5 students latest SkyTrackers

The Grade 5 class at Watrous Elementary School were our latest set of Global Saskatoon SkyTrackers.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan received a letter from student Xander Dreger asking if the weather school could come to his class in Watrous.

The information was passed on to his teacher, Jillian Engele, who helped set up the visit.

The class learned about everything from low pressure systems to the different types of clouds and spent some time talking about severe weather safety.

