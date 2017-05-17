Welcome to the new NewsTalk770.com

NewsTalk 770’s commitment to providing Calgary with accurate and timely information is unwavering. We know our audience wants information at their fingertips and the new NewsTalk770.com provides the information you have come to expect from NewsTalk 770 in the digital environment.

When our parent company, Corus Entertainment, purchased Shaw Media in spring 2016, a plan was put in place to integrate our News Talk radio stations with Global News. This plan has brought together our newsrooms across the country, utilizing our television and radio personalities for expanded, in-depth coverage of the issues that matter most to Canadians.

We are happy to announce that the next step of this integration is now underway with the online experience for NewsTalk 770 being incorporated into the GlobalNews.ca domain.

Why we are moving

GlobalNews.ca has become one of the top news destinations in Canada and by combining forces with our fellow journalists across the country, NewsTalk 770 will now be able to serve the Calgary community better by dedicating our resources and focusing on the hyper-local issues that matter to you, our readers.

What’s changing?

Besides the domain switching from NewsTalk770.com to GlobalNews.ca when you visit our site and a slightly different appearance to match the existing GlobalNews.ca style, not much is changing. You’ll still be able to listen to the Danielle Smith Show (and every other show we broadcast) live, get the most comprehensive Stamps coverage, find local events, gas prices, traffic, weather and contests.

For GlobalNews.ca readers in the region, the good news is you will now have the benefit of getting more news and content focused on the Calgary area, so it’s a win-win for everyone.

So what’s new?

For us, the biggest benefit of moving to the GlobalNews.ca domain is that we will now be on a WordPress VIP environment, allowing us to post breaking news stories even faster, giving you the important news you need.

We also have access to a lot more national and international stories that we can deliver to our readers in the region. The move also helps expand our support team across the country, so we can bring you great new features and more in-depth coverage.

We’ve also made it very easy to listen live to NewsTalk 770 via a sticky widget on all our NewsTalk770.com and Calgary content. This widget appears at the bottom of our homepage and on all our articles.

GlobalNews.ca is also a responsive website, meaning you’ll be able to read our NewsTalk 770 content on your smartphones or tablets without the need to open our app, which is still available if you prefer to use it.

We want to hear from you

Let us know your thoughts about the new NewsTalk770.com or features you would like to see by filling out the form below.