London man charged with defrauding Canada Post out of $200K

A 54-year-old London man has been charged in connection with a $200,000 fraud at Canada Post.

An investigation began in July 2016, when Canada Post Security and Investigation Services suspected a sophisticated effort to abuse their product and services and contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) London Financial Crime Unit.

The RCMP identified a suspect in connection with the scheme, which involved setting up 48 fake businesses to order Canada Post products to various postal boxes.

Police say the suspect would pose as an employee of the fictitious businesses as part of a scheme that ran from April 2013 to August 2016.

Allan Joseph is scheduled to appear at the London courthouse at 80 Dundas St. on June 27 to answer to a charge of defrauding the public over $5,000 and a charge of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

“The RCMP is committed to maintaining the economic integrity of Canadian institutions and Crown Corporations,” said Insp. Joe Czenze, of the London detachment.

“This investigation highlights the losses a single person can cause and the value of strategic partnerships in detecting, investigating and disrupting cyber frauds.”