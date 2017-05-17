Traffic
May 17, 2017 9:29 am
Updated: May 17, 2017 10:08 am

2-car collision shuts down Highway 14 southeast of Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

Two cars were left with significant damage Wednesday morning following a collision on southeast of Edmonton, on Highway 14 near Range Road 213. May 17, 2017.

Quinn Ohler, Global News
RCMP and STARS air ambulance responded to a serious collision southeast of Edmonton near Tofield Wednesday morning.

The collision happened on Highway 14 near Range Road 213. Two cars collided, leaving both heavily damaged.

RCMP said the driver of a Dodge Neon was airlifted to hospital by STARS, while the driver of the other car was driven to hospital by ground ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known.

As of 8 a.m., the highway was still closed.

More to come…

