2-car collision shuts down Highway 14 southeast of Edmonton

RCMP and STARS air ambulance responded to a serious collision southeast of Edmonton near Tofield Wednesday morning.
The collision happened on Highway 14 near Range Road 213. Two cars collided, leaving both heavily damaged.
RCMP said the driver of a Dodge Neon was airlifted to hospital by STARS, while the driver of the other car was driven to hospital by ground ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known.
As of 8 a.m., the highway was still closed.
