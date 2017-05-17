2 seriously injured in violent protest outside Turkish embassy in Washington

Authorities say nine people were hurt and two arrests were made during an altercation at the Turkish ambassador’s residence in the U.S. capital.

Doug Buchanan, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman, says two of those hurt were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals by ambulance. He said that emergency personnel were called to the residence about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck says the altercation broke out between two groups but he didn’t elaborate on the circumstances. He says two people were arrested, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer.

The altercation came the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. The State Department declined to comment.

Many critics took to Twitter to condemn the incident, which many accused Erdogan bodyguards of inciting.

This is INSANE. Erdogan’s goons rough up Kurdish protesters ON EMBASSY ROW, as D.C. cops valiantly try to stop them. https://t.co/xXQP1BzCxA — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) May 17, 2017

Peaceful protesters beaten up by Turkish leader's bodyguards in #USA coz Turkey doesn't know what democracy is. #ArrestErdogansBodyguards pic.twitter.com/iOyX8MY0U6 — Para Keta (@ParaKeta) May 17, 2017

If Erdogan's watchdogs can brutalize protestors in the U.S., imagine what they do in Erdoganistan (former #Turkey)#DünyaErkekleriAnlamaGünü pic.twitter.com/PSuk2r90EU — Carlos Latuff (@LatuffCartoons) May 17, 2017