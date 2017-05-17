Crime
Armed intruders force their way into Mount Pleasant home

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate a home invasion in the 400 block of 22 Avenue N.W. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Calgary police are investigating an armed home invasion in the community of Mount Pleasant on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a house in the 400 block of 22 Avenue N.W. shortly after midnight.

According to investigators, two intruders armed with a gun forced their way into the home. Five people were at home at the time.

It’s unknown what was taken.

Police aren’t sure if the home invasion was a targeted attack.

