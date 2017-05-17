Armed intruders force their way into Mount Pleasant home
A A
Calgary police are investigating an armed home invasion in the community of Mount Pleasant on Wednesday.
Officers were called to a house in the 400 block of 22 Avenue N.W. shortly after midnight.
According to investigators, two intruders armed with a gun forced their way into the home. Five people were at home at the time.
It’s unknown what was taken.
Police aren’t sure if the home invasion was a targeted attack.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.