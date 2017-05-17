Manito Ahbee festival kicks off in Winnipeg

The Manito Ahbee festival is kicking off in Winnipeg Wednesday with the lighting of a sacred fire and pipe ceremony.

The 12th annual festival celebrates Indigenous cultures in Canada and across North America.

Manito Ahbee is also home to Canada’s largest pow wow, as over 800 dancers and drum groups will be competing at the RBC Convention Centre Saturday.

“It’s a festival for all nationalities and we are trying to invite the non-indigenous people to witness this festival,” festival organizaer David Dandeneau said.

“You really have to come and witness it… especially the pow wow. The music, the drummers and the dancers…it’s very special,” he said.

The program includes a music conference, art expo and competition challenges for quillwork, beadwork and ribbon skirt star-blankets.

The lighting of the sacred fire takes place at the Oodena Circle at The Forks at 12 p.m.