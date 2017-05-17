Nova Scotia Election 2017

More
Environment
May 17, 2017 8:38 am
Updated: May 17, 2017 9:03 am

Nova Scotia candidate issues plea for orphaned bear cubs founds in woods

By The Canadian Press

A pair of Black bear cubs, Athena and Jordan, feature in this file photo from 2015

Chad Hipolito/ The Canadian Press, File
A A

Two orphaned bear cubs whose survival briefly became a Nova Scotia election issue Tuesday have been placed in wildlife parks and will not be euthanized.

Tory candidate Allan MacMaster said the bear cubs were found Monday trying to hide in Inverness County woods after their mother died.

READ MORE: All our Nova Scotia Election 2017 coverage

Story continues below

MacMaster, the incumbent in the Inverness riding, said in an open letter to the Department of Natural Resources’ deputy minister that there is overwhelming support to change the province’s current policy on rehabilitation for bears in this type of situation.

He said Nova Scotia is one of only two provinces that do not allow bears to be saved and re-introduced to the wild.

READ MORE: Clear cutting to coal: Nova Scotia environmental debate covers diverse range of topics

But Bob Petrie, director of DNR’s wildlife division, said Tuesday one cub has been placed at Two Rivers Wildlife Park in Mira, N.S., while the other will be at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, 60 kilometres north of Halifax.

Petrie said DNR policy allows for the rehabilitation of orphaned wildlife, and the province has qualified facilities to hold and rehabilitate wildlife for release.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
allan macmaster
bear
Bob Petrie
Department of Natural Resources
Inverness
Inverness County
Nova Scotia Bear
Nova Scotia Election 2017
Orphaned Bear Cub

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News