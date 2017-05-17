Nova Scotia candidate issues plea for orphaned bear cubs founds in woods

Two orphaned bear cubs whose survival briefly became a Nova Scotia election issue Tuesday have been placed in wildlife parks and will not be euthanized.

Tory candidate Allan MacMaster said the bear cubs were found Monday trying to hide in Inverness County woods after their mother died.

MacMaster, the incumbent in the Inverness riding, said in an open letter to the Department of Natural Resources’ deputy minister that there is overwhelming support to change the province’s current policy on rehabilitation for bears in this type of situation.

He said Nova Scotia is one of only two provinces that do not allow bears to be saved and re-introduced to the wild.

But Bob Petrie, director of DNR’s wildlife division, said Tuesday one cub has been placed at Two Rivers Wildlife Park in Mira, N.S., while the other will be at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, 60 kilometres north of Halifax.

Petrie said DNR policy allows for the rehabilitation of orphaned wildlife, and the province has qualified facilities to hold and rehabilitate wildlife for release.