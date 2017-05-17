Serious crash closes Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Part of a major commuter route in Maple Ridge is still blocked eastbound this morning after a serious crash overnight.

Lougheed Highway is completely blocked eastbound between Kanaka Way and 105 Avenue while police are on scene collecting evidence. One westbound lane is open but a detour is in place and traffic in the area is getting heavy.

The crash happened around midnight. One vehicle was badly damaged in the collision but there is still no official word from police on injuries.

A hydro pole was hit however, and power has been knocked out to about 300 customers in the area.

An investigation is now underway.