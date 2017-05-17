WATCH: Road rage incident in Saanich caught on video

A shocking road rage incident was captured on video Monday afternoon as dozens of witnesses watched an argument between two men turn violent.

Police received multiple 911 calls after the fight broke out near the Saanich Plaza parking lot.

In the video, a man is seen yelling at the driver of a car. The car door opens and the man throws punches at the person in the driver’s seat, who then steps out of the vehicle. Punches were thrown on both sides before others stepped in to break up the melee.

It’s not known what sparked the fight.

Both men drove away from the scene and neither appears to have been seriously injured.

No charges have been laid.