Evacuation order, alerts, rescinded in Lake Country

Evacuation orders for two homes on Bootom Wood Lake Road in Lake Country have been rescinded, though water continues to flow over the property’s driveway.

Evacuation alerts for dozens of other homes in the community have also been rescinded.

Residents are being told, however, that lake and ground water levels could increase, and all flood preparations should be left in place.

Residents of the Central Okanagan are also being reminded to conserve water and not irrigate lawns or gardens.

If pumping water from homes or property, pump onto the street or into storm drains.

Do not pump into the sanitary sewer system as this could cause water treatment facilities to become overtaxed.