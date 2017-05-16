Calgarians encouraged to consider Fort McMurray when looking for work

Calgarians are getting a look at job prospects in Fort McMurray this week, at a job fair being held Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Calgary.

Calgary has the highest unemployment rate in Canada, so finding a job has been difficult for many. However, Fort McMurray Tourism, along with several businesses are hoping some of those job-seekers will want to migrate a little north.

Alexis Forester, the Executive Director for the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce, hopes this will mutually benefit both Calgary and Fort McMurray.

“We’ve been noticing that Calgary has been having a difficult time as well, especially with the downturn in oil prices,” Forester Said.

“So, we’re hoping that this might be an opportunity for some of those people who are unfortunately laid off at this point in time to work with us, and maybe move to the region and become employed up there.

“We’re really excited that we have 25 business organizations…we have businesses here that are looking to hire, and hopefully encourage people to learn a little bit more about the Wood Buffalo region and what we have to offer.”

Forester was adamant that the event isn’t limited to the oil and gas business, but open to many types of people and professions.

“It isn’t an oil sands specific event,” she said.

“This is actually about the community, because we do have a very strong and vibrant community that consists of more businesses and organizations than just the oil sands.

“We are finding that it’s harder to get those skilled positions. So, those nurses, those respiratory therapists, the massage therapists, those types of things are really hard to recruit for. So, our hope is that we can find someone, maybe right here in Calgary, that is interested in an opportunity in Fort McMurray.”

There are several businesses that have a set up at the event, and there is a chance that you could be interviewed right there.

Those attending the fair can also get information on the town of Fort McMurray, like cost of living and childcare, and how to move there.

Interested job hunters can bring resumes to MacEwan Conference and Event Centre (specifically the ballroom on the third floor) at U of C. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.