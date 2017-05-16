2 charged, 1 with attempted murder, in incident on Oneida Nation

Two people are facing multiple drugs and weapons charges in connection to an incident on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation last week that saw one person allegedly brandish a handgun and then attempt to strike several people with a vehicle, provincial police said.

Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police, with assistance from Middlesex OPP, were called to an incident on Oneida Road around 1:09 a.m. on May 11, police said.

According to investigators, three people, two males and one female, went to a residence to confront the occupants of the home.

An altercation subsequently ensued, and one of the home’s occupants allegedly brandished a firearm and drove a vehicle toward the visitors, injuring one of the men and narrowly striking the female, police said.

The following day, May 12, police say the two accused were taken into custody by Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police, and a search warrant was conducted at the address by members of the Middlesex OPP Crime Unit.

As a result of the investigation, Vanessa Cornelius, 33, of Oneida Nation, has been charged with several offenses, including two counts of attempt to commit murder, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police have also charged Layton Elijah, 29, of Oneida Nation with two counts of assault with a weapon, uttering threats causing death or bodily harm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, police said.

In addition, both each face three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, three counts of possession of a Schedule II substance and one count produce a Schedule II substance, police said.

Police said both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in London on Wednesday.