Woman escapes serious injury in Haldimand County house fire
Damage is estimated at $300,000 following a house fire in Haldimand County.
Firefighters and OPP were called to the fire at a home on Talbot Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
A woman was able to escape the flames and was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.
Fire officials say the blaze is not considered suspicious.
