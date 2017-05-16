Woman escapes serious injury in Haldimand County house fire

Damage is estimated at $300,000 following a house fire in Haldimand County.

Firefighters and OPP were called to the fire at a home on Talbot Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A woman was able to escape the flames and was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

Fire officials say the blaze is not considered suspicious.

