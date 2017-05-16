Canada
May 16, 2017 8:55 pm

Woman escapes serious injury in Haldimand County house fire

By News Anchor  900 CHML

Fire officials say the blaze at the home is not considered suspicious.

Global News
A A

Damage is estimated at $300,000 following a house fire in Haldimand County.

Firefighters and OPP were called to the fire at a home on Talbot Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A woman was able to escape the flames and was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Victim identified after body found on roadside in Haldimand County, Ont.

Fire officials say the blaze is not considered suspicious.

READ MORE: 1-year-old girl dies of injuries after Dec. 1 crash in Haldimand County

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire Department
Haldimand County
House Fire
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News