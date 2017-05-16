Former Winnipeg Educational Assistant on trial, accused of having sex with student

A former Winnipeg educational assistant is on trial this week, accused of having a sexual relationship with a high school student in 2014.

Sheryl Dyck is alleged to have started the relationship in March 2014 with a teenaged boy that she helped and supervised at Elmwood High School.

A publication ban prevents Global News from identifying the student who was 16 when the relationship began.

Winnipeg Police accused Dyck of giving the young man drugs and alcohol during their seven month relationship, which included several sexual encounters.

However defence lawyer Gisele Champagne argued the student made up the story because he and Dyck did not get along at school. Champagne talked about arguments the two had and how the teen would lash out at Dyck, even going as far as throwing a desk during one confrontation.

As Champagne put it, he “wanted her gone” and she suggested to him that they never had sex.

“That’s not the case, it did happen,” he told court, while pointing to a specific incident on his 17th birthday when the two allegedly had sex after a night of drinking and drug use.

Champagne also brought up the man’s lengthy criminal history that dates back to 2010. He has been in and out of jail since then, but he said he has now turned his life around and works with kids on how live a better life.

He told court, at the time he didn’t want to tell anyone what was going on between him and Dyck.

“I got free weed, free alcohol, I was able to drive this nice Impala, I was able to do a lot of things like that,” he explained.

On Tuesday, surveillance footage was shown to Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Saull and in it Dyck can be seen with the teen, buying two bottles of alcohol from a North End Liquor Mart in October 2014.

While on the stand, the young man told court having sex with Dyck didn’t feel right.

“I had a weird feeling in my stomach – a twisting feeling, almost like butterflies, kind of like tingles through your body – like a bad feeling,” he said.

Court heard the young man’s sister found out about the relationship in late 2014 and told their mother, who then complained to school officials.

The teen was then convinced by his mother to file a police report. Dyck was eventually arrested, but remains free on bail.

Dyck was suspended by the Winnipeg School Division and is now unemployed, according to Champagne.

Her trial is expected to last throughout the week.