Starbucks payment glitch lets some customers in U.S. and Canada get drinks for free

A handful of Starbucks customers took to social media Tuesday to share they’d gotten their drinks for free due to a payment glitch.

.@Starbucks, the downtown Farmington, MI didn't have working registers. I'd like to thank them for providing us with free coffee today 🙂 — Nick (@nicklewan1) May 16, 2017

The system @ Starbucks on north Ave is down so they're giving away free drinks , rt to save a life 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Michelle (@micheladaa98) May 16, 2017

Due to this temporary outage, Some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks stores were only accepting cash on Tuesday because of a payment system outage that the company blamed on an overnight software update that knocked some cash registers offline.

Starbucks spokeswoman Madeleine Löwenborg-Frick said the company pushed out a software update in line with normal practices and that the outage was not in any way related to the “WannaCry” ransomware attack that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide.

She said most stores were back online as of late Tuesday afternoon and the rest would be back soon. “Our systems have not been compromised by any third party,” she said in an email, adding that the company hoped to have all stores back online “shortly.” She did not say how many stores were affected.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he said “virtually” all the stores were back up and running again, with the few remaining stores scheduled to be back up soon. On Starbucks’ Twitter account, the company was apologizing to customers.

@DIVALICIOUS1118 We’re so sorry for the inconvenience! We are aware of the situation and are working to get it resolved. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 16, 2017

My main go to location on the @Starbucks app is not showing 😭 no mobile order for me this morning!!! — *~Princesa~* (@Princesa7xo) May 16, 2017

Starbucks also suffered an outage in 2015 that prompted stores to close early, which the company blamed on an “internal failure during a daily system refresh.” A Starbucks spokesperson told Fortune there is no official free coffee policy for this kind of event, though Starbucks’ Twitter responses suggest that customers appreciate the gesture.

