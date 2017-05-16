Traffic delays expected as Traveller’s Building clean-up begins

Drivers along Broad Street can expect restriction this week as debris is removed from the site of the Traveller’s Building, which burned down back in March.

The delays will be focused on the 1800-block of Broad Street. The northbound curb lane will be restricted and the sidewalk is expected to be closed for three weeks, depending on the weather or unforeseen circumstances.

The demolition of the destroyed Traveller’s Building has been delayed, partially due to it being a Heritage Building, and that status had to be removed to move forward with the clean-up.

More downtown construction work will close Cornwall Street between 13th and 14th avenues on Wednesday. Crews will be doing some building repair work at 2141 Cornwall Street.

The work is expected to start at 9 a.m. CT and is planned to be wrapped up by 8:30 p.m.