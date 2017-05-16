Vandals damage war memorial at Lumby Cenotaph

RCMP in the north Okanagan are calling it a truly senseless act of vandalism.

On Sunday, police were called to the Lumby Cenotaph where two, war memorial plaques had been pried off their base.

The bronze signs were discovered in a nearby garbage can and were examined by RCMP forensic identification experts.

“The Lumby Legion is aware of this incident and are of course concerned that someone would have no regard for what the Cenotaph represents or for their fallen comrades,” said Cpl. Trevor Tribes.

Police are hoping public tips will help identify those responsible for the vandalism.