Highway 5 closed near Lethbridge airport after collision Tuesday morning: RCMP
Highway 5 south of the Lethbridge airport remained closed Tuesday afternoon as RCMP continued to investigate a two-vehicle head-on collision.
In a news release, police said a northbound pickup truck and a southbound semi hauling a tandem trailer collided on Highway 5 about six kilometres south of the Lethbridge airport Tuesday morning.
Police said they believe the northbound truck was in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred.
The driver of the pickup, a man in his mid-50s, was taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the semi was not injured in the collision.
As of 1:30 p.m., Highway 5, south of Highway 508, was still closed. The road was expected to reopen at around 4 p.m.
