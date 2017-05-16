Saskatoon weather outlook: frost in the forecast

Risk of frost in the forecast as we fall below freezing this week, but changes move in for the long weekend!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Mostly to partly cloudy skies started the day in Saskatoon with temperatures falling back to 1 degree this morning.

We managed to warm up into double digits by noon before climbing further into the mid-teens this afternoon with sky conditions remaining the same.

A few pictures of the Saskatchewan living skies near Watrous during the evening Mother's Day

Tonight

Clouds will build back in tonight as we slide back toward, but just above the freezing mark.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies will start off our Wednesday before conditions clear in the afternoon to bring in some late day sunshine as a high pressure system moves in.

This is an arctic high pressure system, so conditions will remain cool, with the mercury struggling to get into low double digits for a daytime high.

Thursday-Friday

There is a risk of frost Thursday morning as temperatures are expected to flip below freezing by a degree or so as the surface high slides by.

It’ll be a beautiful, sunny day though, which will help warm us up into the mid-teens for an afternoon high before a few more clouds move in on Friday with a daytime high in the upper teens.

May Long Weekend Outlook

Clouds look like they’ll be making a bit more of a return to kickoff the long weekend on Saturday with a slight chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm later on as a surface trough swings through.

We’ll likely catch a few more sunny breaks Sunday and Monday, but still with some cloudy periods and a chance of showers with daytime highs at this point looking like they’ll sit in the low 20s all weekend.

Xander Dreger took this Your Saskatchewan photo in Watrous:

