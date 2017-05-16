Crime
May 16, 2017 3:23 pm

2 adults, 2 youth now charged in fatal northern Alberta house fire

By Staff The Canadian Press

A man died after a fire broke out at a home in the remote community of Cadotte Lake early Tuesday morning.

Three more people, including two youth, have been charged in the death of a man found in a burning home in northern Alberta.

Mounties say Marvin Nahachick Jr., 31, was found dead May 9 in Cadotte Lake.

Dylan Moberley-Horseman, 24, of Cadotte Lake, was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant.

He will appear in court on May 29 on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Two youth have also been charged with manslaughter.

Ramsey Carifelle, 19, is also facing a manslaughter charge in Nahachick Jr.’s death.
