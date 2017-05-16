2 adults, 2 youth now charged in fatal northern Alberta house fire

Three more people, including two youth, have been charged in the death of a man found in a burning home in northern Alberta.

Mounties say Marvin Nahachick Jr., 31, was found dead May 9 in Cadotte Lake.

READ MORE: RCMP identify man killed in northern Alberta house fire

Dylan Moberley-Horseman, 24, of Cadotte Lake, was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant.

He will appear in court on May 29 on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Two youth have also been charged with manslaughter.

Ramsey Carifelle, 19, is also facing a manslaughter charge in Nahachick Jr.’s death.