PQ expels member for taking gifts from engineering firm in previous job

A member of the opposition Parti Québécois (PQ) has been ejected from caucus after admitting to conflict of interest while he was in municipal politics.

Gaétan Lelièvre, who represents the eastern Quebec riding of Gaspé, will sit in the legislature as an Independent.

He admitted Tuesday to having received numerous gifts and perks from engineering firm Roche while serving as director general of the city of Gaspé, a job he held between 2001 and 2010.

He was elected to the national assembly in 2012.

PQ Leader Jean-Francois Lisée was critical of Lelièvre for failing to inform him about events reported in Quebecor newspapers on Tuesday, including a number of compromising emails.

Lelievre apologized, saying he should not have accepted any benefits and should have disclosed the matter to his political party, but added that none of it was illegal.