WannaCry virus infects 120 computers at Université de Montréal

Université de Montréal is monitoring its IT network after about 120 of the school’s computers were infected with the same cyberattack that hit computers around the world.

University spokeswoman Geneviève O’Meara said Tuesday the so-called WannaCry virus struck Friday night and continued to hit computers until Sunday.

She said no computer managed by the school has been reported infected since Sunday and the university’s information technology department worked over the weekend to re-initialize the computers that were hit.

About 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries were touched by the first attack of the WannaCry virus.

Victims of the virus include Britain’s National Health Service, Hitachi and Nissan Motor Co. in Japan, as well as universities in China.

O’Meara said only 120 out of 8,300 computers managed by the university’s IT department were affected.