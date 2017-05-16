Thief takes medicine, supplies from Winnipeg animal shelter

The owner of a local animal shelter, D’Arcy’s ARC, is left picking up the pieces after a thief took off with medication and supplies.

On Tuesday morning D’Arcy Johnston, founder of the charity, walked into the shelter to find a smashed window and two missing cats.

Security footage showed a person taking off with medication such as, antibiotics, heart warm tablets and medical supplies.

The person smashed the upstairs window to gain access, which was a room with 10 cats, Johnston said. Two went missing, but have since been found, he added.



Story continues below Shocked to find the shelter was broken into overnight. Luckily all the animal are safe and accounted for! — D'Arcy's ARC (@DarcysARC) May 16, 2017

The donation bin full of cash and other products were left untouched.

“Its just sad that someone had to break into a registered charity… and break in and steal from animals that need medication. It does not make sense to me,” Johnston said.

Johnston called the police, who are now investigating.

In the mean time the 150 animals are left without their medication, he said.