Art Gallery of Alberta offers free admission 2 nights per week

In hopes of increasing attendance, the Art Gallery of Alberta will now offer free general admission to people of all ages two nights per week.

People can visit the art gallery in downtown Edmonton for free on Tuesday and Wednesday nights between 5 p.m. and 8 pm.

The move is part of the AGA’s five-year strategic plan which aims to provide access to more people, increase attendance, reach new audiences and provide ongoing visitor experiences.

“We have been working very hard to make visiting the AGA as easy and enjoyable as possible,” AGA executive director Catherine Crowston said.

“We know many of our visitors work in the city core, so now, the AGA is pleased to provide an affordable option to remain downtown, enjoy art after hours and experience the ever-increasing vitality of downtown Edmonton.”

Earlier this year, the AGA started offering free admission for all youth under 18 and all Alberta students over 18.

The Alberta gallery is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings) and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.