‘Share the Vision’ day to connect patients and researchers in Saskatchewan

An inaugural event is taking place on Wednesday to connect people interested in patient-oriented research in Saskatchewan.

The newly launched Saskatchewan Centre for Patient-Oriented Research (SCPOR) is hosting the “Share the Vision: A Day to Learn and Connect” event, aimed at highlighting its role both provincially and nationally.

“SCPOR places patients at the centre of the research so they can work collaboratively with researchers, clinicians, policy makers and others on solutions that will positively impact care for all Saskatchewan people,” SCPOR executive director Helen Kenyon said in a press release.

The keynote address will be delivered by Simon Denegri, the director for public participation and engagement in research at the U.K.’s National Institute for Health Research.

Share the Vision day will also include a presentation about indigenous engagement in patient-oriented research and a Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation (SHRF) session.

“The goal of our session is to connect patients, caregivers and researchers, helping them grow their ideas into funded research,” Patrick Odnokon, director of impact and evaluation and interim CEO of SHRF, said.

SCPOR is one of 11 units led by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), but is unique in that it has a specialized unit dedicated to improving indigenous health outcomes.

“SCPOR is a partnership of health system and academic organizations focused on providing a stronger scientific basis for policy and practice changes within areas prioritized for improvement by the health system,” Dr. Gary Teare, CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Quality Council, said.

Headquartered at the University of Saskatchewan, SCPOR’s current focus is on mental health and addictions.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT at TCU Place in Saskatoon.