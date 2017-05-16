Kamloops RCMP seeking Good Samaritan

Police in Kamloops are looking to identify a man who drove two injured men to a hospital.

In the morning of May 16, two men arrived at the emergency department of the Royal Inland Hospital- one of whom sustained a gunshot wound.

A concerned citizen picked up the two men in the downtown area between 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. saying he was on his way to work. He is described as a middle-aged Caucasian man driving a brown truck.

RCMP say they don’t know how the man received the injury.

Anyone with information about the Good Samaritan or how the man received the gunshot wound is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250 828 3000.