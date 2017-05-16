Car rear-ended on Perimeter Highway after it stops for geese
WINNIPEG — RCMP say a two vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway this morning happened after an SUV came to a stop as geese were crossing the road.
Officers say an eastbound pickup pulling a utility trailer rear-ended the SUV.
The collision happened just east of St. Mary’s Road on the Perimeter.
No one was hurt.
