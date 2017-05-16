Stabbing victim seeks help in southeast Calgary restaurant

One man was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in south Calgary.
It happened in the 3500 block of 26 Avenue S.E. at around 9:15 a.m.
Calgary police said the victim, a man in his early 20s, had found his way to a nearby restaurant to ask for help.
He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
